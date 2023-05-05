Kelowna RCMP investigating pedestrian struck in front of car wash

The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. on Friday morning

A pedestrian was struck in front of the car wash at the corner on Harvey Avenue and Pandosy Street around 7:25 a.m. Friday morning. (Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating an incident that took place Friday morning.

Around 7:25 a.m. a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in front of a car at the corner of Harvey Avenue and Pandosy Street. The person hit by the car was taken to Kelowna General Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

While there is no danger to the public, the RCMP are asking people to avoid the area as their investigation is in the early stages.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is being asked to call the RCMP at 250-762-3300 and file number 2023-24158.

READ MORE: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Kelowna

READ MORE: City reminds Kelowna residents to have flood plans in place

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashKelownaOkanaganRCMP