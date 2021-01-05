Kelowna RCMP investigating child luring report

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating a report of a man approaching a child on Monday afternoon, Jan. 4.

A 10-year-old Kelowna girl was walking home from school in the area of Hollywood Road South near Perry Road when an unknown man told her he knew her mother and asked if she wanted a ride home. The girl declined the offer and the man drove away.

Police described the man as Caucasian, wearing a black hoodie and a black non-medical face mask. He was driving an older black minivan.

“This child did exactly the right thing in this situation,” Kelowna RCMP’s Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said. “This incident is concerning, and we are very interested in identifying the man involved in it.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

