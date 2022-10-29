Kelowna RCMP investigating car window shot out with pellet gun

The RCMP received calls around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28

The Kelowna RCMP responded to multiple calls of a vehicle window being shot out on Friday afternoon (Oct. 28).

Around 4:30 p.m., the police responded to reports of the vehicle window being shot out in the Lower Mission neighbourhood.

Upon arrival, they blocked off the roads in the area and started their investigation on foot.

According to the RCMP, based on evidence and what witnesses said, it is believed the window was shot out with a pellet gun.

“Although I’m relieved there were no injuries, this was still a frightening incident for the family involved” said Kelowna Watch Commander and Staff Sergeant Brendan Dolan.

If anyone else has additional information or video footage, they are asked to step forward and contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 with the file reference number 2022-67781.

