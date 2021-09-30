Kelowna RCMP investigating bear spray incident at Orchard Park Shopping Centre

A Surrey man was arrested in relation to a bear spray incident at Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Mounties and paramedics were called to the north entrance of the mall at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The area was quickly secured and cleared with the assistance of Orchard Park security personnel, according to a press release by the mall.

The investigation determined that one of the victims had been assaulted by a group of men with a weapon inside the mall. The intended victim and the group of men did not know each other prior to the interaction. The group of men fled the area prior to police arriving on the scene. One of the men was arrested in the mall without incident with the help of Orchard Park Shopping Centre security guards.

A large group of people were unintended victims of the assault and suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. These included families with children as young as two years old. Some of the victims were transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.

“The health and safety of our customers, retailers and staff are of the utmost importance to us… We are working closely with Kelowna RCMP and will provide any further information as it becomes available,” said Orchard Park Mall general manager Catherine Whittingstall.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

