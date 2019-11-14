Kelowna RCMP investigating assault outside strip club

A man was assaulted outside Liquid Zoo on Nov. 3

The RCMP are investigating an assault outside a popular strip club in downtown Kelowna that occured at the start of the month.

On Nov. 3, police officers were flagged down by pedestrians along Lawrence Avenue outside of Liquid Zoo where a man was found with non-life threatening injuries stemming from the assault.

The man was taken to hospital just after 2 a.m. for medical treatment.

“At the time of the offence, the liquor establishments were closing and people were flooding the streets,” said Kelowna RCMP.

“In turn, there may be many witnesses to the assault and investigators would like to speak with them. Investigators are also seeking anyone who may have captured the assault in photos or on video.”

The investigation has been taken over by the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section and the Community Safety Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477..

