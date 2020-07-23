RCMP at home on Springfield. Twila Amato, Black Press Media. RCMP at home on Springfield. Twila Amato, Black Press Media.

Kelowna RCMP investigating a Springfield Road home

The officers have been at the home all morning

UPDATE: 2:38 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP are releasing few details as to why officers surrounded a home in the 3000 block of Springfield Road.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy stated the community safety unit is conducting an investigation at the residence.

“At this time I do not have any further information to provide. Public safety is not a concern,” she said.

According to witnesses the RCMP canine unit was also brought to the home.

More details could be released once the investigation is complete.

————-

RCMP and Kelowna bylaw officers surrounded a home on Springfield Road, Thursday morning.

It’s unclear what the officers were at the home for, but several police vehicles were on scene for a couple of hours.

The home is located near the intersection with Neptune Road.

More to come.

READ MORE: Two individuals with COVID-19 traced to District on Bernard in Kelowna

RCMP

