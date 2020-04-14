(File)

Kelowna RCMP investigate suspected arson at construction site

According to eyewitnesses, two individuals were observed lighting a fire at the site

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating a suspected arson at a residence under construction.

Around 10:30 p.m. on April 11, officers were called to assist the Kelowna Fire Department who were responding to a report of a residential fire on Alameda Court.

According to eyewitnesses, two individuals were observed lighting a fire at the residence, which was under construction. The damages caused to the structure was minimal and the fire was contained quickly.

“Our officers spoke with witnesses who reportedly observed the two unknown suspects, who were chased away by concerned area residents,” said Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP. “Investigators believe that both suspects departed in a vehicle and are asking that anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dash-cam video, home surveillance footage or any information to contact the police.”

If you have any information about the suspected arson, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppers.net or at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP

