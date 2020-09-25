Kelowna RCMP investigate possible bomb threat at Orchard Plaza

‘Suspicious circumstance’ shuts down area, closing multiple businesses

UPDATE: 1:14 p.m.

An employee of a business in Orchard Plaza, who did not wish to be named, told the Capital News that there was a possible bomb threat in the area.

The employee said officers came into several businesses and told them they had to evacuate immediately.

Capital News reporter Phil McLachlan said only Winners is blocked off with police tape and no other businesses.

————

UPDATE: 1:08 p.m.

Police are staged at the entrance of Winners at Orchard Plaza and a large perimeter has been set up in the parking lot.

Officers on scene could not confirm details but continue to urge people to avoid the area.

—-

Kelowna RCMP are urging the public to avoid the 1800-block of Cooper Road due to a police incident.

In a release Sept. 25 at 12:35 p.m., officers have responded to a report of a ‘suspicious circumstance’ in the area.

The investigation has shut down the area, causing closures to numerous businesses.

“Police are requesting that the public stay away from the area and use alternate routes for vehicular and pedestrian travel. The length of time these closures will remain in effect is unknown,” said RCMP in a release.

“This is an unfolding situation and details are minimal. More information will be made known as it learned as is appropriate.”

READ MORE: Crash halts northbound traffic at Benvoulin and KLO Rd

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized from farm in Princeton
Next story
Funding plan approved for downtown Vernon cultural centre

Just Posted

Museum offers a brief history of pandemics in the Okanagan

Greater Vernon Museum exhibit offers historical view of past outbreaks that affected the local area

Funding plan approved for downtown Vernon cultural centre

The funding strategy includes $4 million to be raised in the community

Support keeps Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch afloat through fall

The ranch hit hard by COVID-19 will stay open through October, possibly December

Morning Start: There is a Hot Pink Lake in Australia

Your morning start for Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

PHOTOS: Windstorm blows through Kelowna

Photos from readers in the Central Okanagan following Wednesday night’s storm

B.C.’s top doctor thanks supporters after revealing threats over COVID-19 measures

Dr. Bonnie Henry says COVID-19 has caused some people to lash out in anger and frustration out of fear

B.C.-born Trybe social media app’s award system connects with Nickelback singer

Rock stars, jet planes, scooter tricks and the creation of a new platform ready for launch

Kelowna RCMP investigate possible bomb threat at Orchard Plaza

‘Suspicious circumstance’ shuts down area, closing multiple businesses

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

PHOTOS: 2nd calf in a month confirmed among Southern Resident killer whale pod

Center for Whale Research said they will eagerly await to observe the calf to evaluate its health

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. VOTES 2020: Speculation tax misses speculators, B.C. Liberals say

Andrew Wilkinson, John Horgan clash over housing costs, solutions

Kelowna RCMP warn public as gift card scam season comes

“Gift cards are for gifts, not payments,” Kelowna RCMP said

Osoyoos model train attraction wins Tripadvisor award

Desert Model Railroad wins nod for Traveller’s Choice

Most Read