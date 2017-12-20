The Kelowna RCMP is giving toy donations to The Salvation Army for its annual Christmas program. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Kelowna RCMP gives toys to those in need

More than 150 toys were donated to The Salvation Army after being collected by the RCMP

Kelowna RCMP staff members are contributing to The Salvation Army’s sharing Christmas program this season.

Christmas trees were set up on each floor in the new RCMP building on Richter Street, where members could donate toys for The Salvation Army and its Sharing Christmas program.

More than 150 toys and $250 in cash and gift cards will be donated. Both Kelowna and West Kelowna participated in the donations this year.

Kevin Burk, with Kelowna Police Services, started the idea last year with a box at the old RCMP building.

“It’s about coming together and helping those families who need that extra help around the Christmas holidays” he said. “This program helps take the pressure and stress off parents who are struggling and puts a big smile on their children’s face when they wake up on Christmas morning to find a gift for them under the tree.”

Each November, families requiring some support for Christmas attend the Salvation Army and register to be part of the Sharing Christmas Program.

Related: The Salvation Army Christmas campaign falling short

A few days before Christmas, these families will return to receive a gift card to a local grocery store and parents are provided the opportunity to select toys for their children from the donated Toy Depot.

“We are so thankful for the support of the Kelowna RCMP, for their caring hearts for others in this season of giving,” said Pastor Darryl Burry, executive director for the Salvation Army in the Central Okanagan “This donation will support many families who are struggling here in our community.”

Donations also include gift cards to a local grocery store which allows community guests to purchase food for a Christmas dinner, groceries for several days or other options that might be better suited for their family, according to the Kelowna RCMP.

Find the nonprofit’s Christmas program online at http://kelownasalvationarmy.ca/ or visit the Kelowna Salvation Army locations at 1480 Sutherland Avenue or 200 Rutland Road South.

