Kelowna RCMP took a man into custody from a unit of a Okanagan Seasons Motel at 9:40 p.m. photo: Sydney Morton/ Kelowna Capital News

Kelowna RCMP find wanted man in motel

RCMP took a wanted man into custody Saturday night

Kelowna RCMP’s front line officers brought a wanted man into police custody Saturday night.

Alongside the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team (SED ERT), armed with a warrant to enter and search the property, called out the occupants from a unit of a Okanagan Seasons Motel at 9:40 p.m.

“Two individuals were taken into police custody without incident, including a 29-year-old Kelowna man, known to police and wanted on an outstanding warrant for his arrest,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

RELATED: Kelowna RCMP urge hit and run driver to turn themselves in

“Front line officers chose to err on the side of caution and call for the support of the specially trained tactical officers to assist with the potentially high risk arrest and entry into the suite.”

An imitation firearm was recovered by police at the scene. The 29-year-old Kelowna man was held in police custody and later released by the Courts during a bail hearing. He is expected to appear in court next on Feb. 28.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bears about to wake up around the Okanagan
Next story
Lawyer enters not guilty plea for R. Kelly in sex abuse case

Just Posted

Curbside recycling program in Central Okanagan remains

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says that no change has been made to the program

Kelowna RCMP ask public to help identify alleged suspects

The RCMP are hoping to identify two men and a woman after an alleged suspicious occurrence

Ready for an up close view of Planet of the Apes

Empire Movies will bring a few of its Planet of the Apes creations to the KFX Kelowna Fan Experience

Kelowna RCMP drug bust results in charges laid

Large amounts of Fentanyl were found

Kelowna RCMP find wanted man in motel

RCMP took a wanted man into custody Saturday night

Powder pandemonium: Video goes viral after B.C. ski resort receives 55cm of snow

Rope drop video attracts 126,000 views in 24 hours after Fernie Alpine Resort receives 55cm of snow

B.C. examines new directions for renewable electricity projects

Municipal utilities, restoring B.C. Hydro ownership on table, Michelle Mungall says

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

$1.1 billion bailout by NDP government keeps rate hikes low for next two years

All measles cases in Vancouver outbreak came from abroad, officials says

Best defence against the measles is to get both MMR vaccines

Shuswap residents challenge complaints, misconceptions around refugees

Arriving with permanent resident status, families receive same benefits as other Canadians

Youth won’t be charged for posting gun photo, say Chilliwack RCMP

Police say incident a reminder for kids to think before posting to social media

‘We’re all in this together’: Okanagan yoga studio initiative warms those in need

Through donations, The Yoga Studio offers free coats to Vernon’s cold

Shuswap stores included in brewer’s yeast recall for peanut allergies

No complaints reported regarding peanut contamination in any products sold locally

Trudeau should be ordered to explain his actions on SCN-Lavalin: Scheer

Liberals don’t appear ready to support the Conservative motion to call Trudeau to testify

Most Read