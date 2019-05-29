Kelowna RCMP find the wrong stolen truck in weekend chase

A high-risk takedown uncovered a Ford F350 originally stolen from Edmonton

It turns out the truck reported stolen that was involved in a high-speed police chase on the evening of May 25 was not the right truck, RCMP said.

But it was stolen.

“I have since learned and can now confirm that RCMP had in fact recovered a near identical grey Ford F350, originally stolen from Edmonton,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a release.

READ MORE: High-risk takedown in Kelowna ends in two arrests

Two Alberta men, armed with sawed-off shotguns, were arrested after RCMP received reports of a stolen grey Ford F350 being driven through the Shannon Lake area. The men evaded police and RCMP had to deploy a spike belt and create a roadblock — both tactics, however, were unsuccessful.

The two Cold Lake, Alta., men were apprehended after the driver high centred the truck while driving through the fields along Old Ferry Wharf Road.

READ MORE: RCMP deploy spike belt in south Okanagan

The truck, however, was not the truck RCMP initially received reports about.

“Police continue to investigate as they search for the grey 2005 Ford F350 pickup truck stolen in the Shannon Lake area this past weekend,” O’Donaghey said. “The crew-cab pickup truck had British Columbia licence plates PB170W attached at the time of the alleged theft.”

Previous story
Ferry hits whale near Seattle
Next story
VIDEO: Mueller’s public statement fuels calls for Trump impeachment

Just Posted

Small grass fire backs up traffic on Enterprise Way

A fire crew responded around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday

Smoky haze over Okanagan-Shuswap from Alberta wildfire

Smoke expected to roll out as cooler temperatures move in

Boil water notice rescinded for Lake Country

Water quality has returned to satisfactory level following water main break

No cap for pot shop proposals in Kelowna

Applications to follow normal rezoning processes

B.C. high school track and field provincials hit Kelowna

The championships will be at the Apple Bowl starting May 30

Okanagan Military Tattoo seeks video sponsorship

You can vote to help Vernon’s Tattoo win a chance to make video on how event began

B.C. plans to use cellphone survey results to push for lower fees

The B.C. NDP promised in its throne speech to help consumers get the least expensive cellphone service

‘No act of reconciliation is too small,’ says B.C. advanced education minister

Support programs for Indigenous students aim to make the transition to post-secondary school easier

Similkameen search and rescue volunteer devastated from theft

Volunteer firefighter Josh Wollman asks residents to look out for stolen quad and gear

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Heavy downpour, strong winds and hail expected between Merritt and Hope

B.C. whale watchers come across rare white orca

Vancouver Island Whale Watch tour spotted the killer whale near Nanaimo on Tuesday

Grieving mom says son who died in B.C. recovery house ‘would’ve been better off homeless’

Zach Plett, 21, was found dead in a recovery-house bed on Dec. 15, 2018

Hotline to help human trafficking victims, take witness tips launches Canada-wide

The new hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, all year, at 1-833-900-1010

Indigenous bidders for Trans Mountain pipeline await Ottawa decision

Multiple offers line up for controlling stake in pipeline

Most Read