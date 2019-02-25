Kelowna RCMP drug bust results in charges laid

Kelowna RCMP have laid charges against two people after a large Fentanyl bust.

An investigation sparked in April into suspected drug trafficking through the Central Okanagan led to a search warrant on April 25, 2018, in a Kelowna home resulted in charges being laid against 27-year-old Brandon Campbell of Kelowna and 48-year-old Lisa Lakey of Summerland for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking being conducted across the Okanagan.

A considerable amount of pre-packaged, ready to sell, illicit drugs and cash was seized by police and a total of three arrests were made during the execution of the search warrant.

“Nearly two kilograms of pre-packaged illicit drugs was seized by police during the execution of the search warrant,” said Kelowna RCMP SEU Cpl. Jeff Carroll.

“It was apparent that the drugs were prepped in a manner for immediate sale on our streets.”

During their search of the home police seized the following:665 individual bags of Fentanyl

503 individual bags of Cocaine

112 individual bags of Methamphetamine

small amounts of Heroin

small amounts of Psilocybin mushrooms

over $15,695 in Canadian Currency

“RCMP prepared and submitted a detailed report to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, after laboratory testing confirmed the substances seized by authorities were in fact illicit drugs,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“The drug section of the Kelowna RCMP Street Enforcement Unit will continue to actively pursue those persons involved in the trafficking of illicit drugs throughout Kelowna,” said Carroll.

