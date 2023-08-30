Kelowna RCMP drilling for details to find owner of specialized dental equipment

Kelowna RCMP is looking to reunite a piece of specialized dental equipment with its rightful owner.
Around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 14, police found an abandoned rental van in the 2000 block of Harvey Avenue near Ambrosi Road.
During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered a Procera Scanner Mod 50 in a carrying case.
“This equipment is highly specialized and our online research indicates that it is also valuable,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera. “Whoever is missing it surely would want it back.”
If you recognize this equipment and are able to provide documentation of ownership contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-47850.
