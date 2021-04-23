A photo posted to Chris “Sky” Saccoccia’s Twitter following his rally in Kelowna on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The photo shows him shaking hands with a Kelowna Mountie. (@chrissaccoccia1/Twitter)

A photo posted to Chris “Sky” Saccoccia’s Twitter following his rally in Kelowna on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The photo shows him shaking hands with a Kelowna Mountie. (@chrissaccoccia1/Twitter)

Kelowna RCMP denies support for top anti-masker Chris Sky’s movement despite his claims

Following a Thursday evening rally, Chris “Sky” Saccoccia thanked cops for alleged support of his movement

Prominent anti-restriction activist Chris “Sky” Saccoccia has taken to Twitter to thank local Mounties for their minimal presence at his Stuart Park rally, saying the only officers who showed up were supportive of his cause. The Kelowna RCMP, however, denies Saccocia’s claims.

The increasingly popular figure who touts the idea of “united non-compliance” spoke to a crowd of a couple of hundred supporters on Thursday evening (April 22), inciting them to violate provincial health orders.

Following the rally, Saccoccia posted a photo of him shaking hands with an officer and a video praising local law enforcement for their support.

“They weren’t wearing masks,” he said of two officers on bikes who approached him before the rally began. “And you know what they said? They said, ‘We’re here to make sure you’re all safe and to help you fight for our freedoms.’ That’s the Kelowna police.”

READ MORE: Anti-mask activist Chris Sky descends on Kelowna, incites violation of COVID-19 health orders

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna retirement home

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP said the detachment is aware of the claims Saccoccia is making but said officers’ interactions with Saccoccia during the rally came only in reminding the protest organizers of the laws and order pertaining to their protest.

“The Kelowna RCMP is an impartial entity, and does not support any event that is in violation of the law, or public health orders, and we strongly discourage any actions that potentially put our community at risk. Our officers were present to ensure the safety of the public and the protestors, and to prevent confrontations,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy in an email to the Capital News.

The handshake photo, according to Noseworthy, was taken before the protest in another location.

“We can confirm he was wearing his mask during this interaction,” she said.

Noseworthy added the officers who were at the protest wore masks and followed health orders.

Saccoccia’s Kelowna appearance is one of many on his cross-country “Freedom Convoy.” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe condemned the rallies and said Saccoccia is not welcome in the province.

In recent months, Saccoccia has managed to get himself charged for breaking the Quarantine Act, banned from Instagram and placed on the no-fly list, all the while making a name for himself among anti-restriction crowds across the nation.

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network has revealed past comments Saccoccia made denying the holocaust and some that tout anti-Semitic, anti-Black, homophobic and Islamophobic rhetoric.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna retirement home
Next story
UPDATED: Sinixt, First Nation bordering Canada-U.S., can claim Indigenous rights, top court rules

Just Posted

A photo posted to Chris “Sky” Saccoccia’s Twitter following his rally in Kelowna on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The photo shows him shaking hands with a Kelowna Mountie. (@chrissaccoccia1/Twitter)
Kelowna RCMP denies support for top anti-masker Chris Sky’s movement despite his claims

Following a Thursday evening rally, Chris “Sky” Saccoccia thanked cops for alleged support of his movement

A gas pump at a filling station. (Photo by Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
Vernon gas cheapest in province

Gasbuddy shows Vernon motorists filling up as low as 119.9 compared to Kelowna’s 136.9

Six men were charged i relation to a large-scale drug lab bust in Lumby in 2018. Three of them were sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (RCMP photo)
Trio behind Lumby meth lab get 3 years jail

Three men were charged in relation to a 2018 drug lab, which RCMP said was among biggest in province

Vernon firefighters responded to a hedge fire Thursday, April 23, 2021 in Linear Park. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
WATCH: Hedge fire sparks Vernon neighbourhood concerns

Neighbours say the bench, where the fire was, is a constant area of concern

Davison Orchards is ready to open its doors to guests Thursday, April 29 at 9 a.m. (Contributed)
Popular Vernon farm set to open for season

Davison Orchards ready to welcome back guests

West Kelowna firefighters practice swiftwater rescue techniques in the Shuswap River in Cherryville April 20. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
West Kelowna firefighters make a splash in North Okanagan

Swift water rescue training brings team to Cherryville’s Shuswap River

A Klee Cho Aviation B206 sits at the Dease Lake Airport on April 18 before moving passengers and supplies to Telegraph Creek. (Submitted Photo/ Mark Wheatley)
Helicopters deliver food, supplies to northern B.C. community after road closure

Road is expected to re-open by the end of April

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A former finance minister Mike de Jong on Sunday, October 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former cabinet minister says B.C. Liberal government took money laundering seriously

Mike de Jong told a public inquiry today that serious efforts were made to understand and address the issue of money laundering at casinos

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Construction is now complete at the South Skaha Place project that will provide 26 units of affordable housing for independent seniors in Okanagan Falls. (Submitted photo)
Okanagan Falls incorporation concept under consideration

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will form committee and study incorporating community

Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department firefighters extinguish a blazing pile of refuse at a property in the 5900 block of Mellor’s Frontage Road. B.C. Conservation Officer Service was brought in to investigate the blaze. (Sean Coubrough/CSRD photo)
B.C. Conservation Officer Service investigating scrap fire on Shuswap property

Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department responded to blaze on April 22

A grass fire that started Thursday, April 22, 2021 in the hills approximately 7 kilometres northeast of Penticton is now under control. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
3 wildfires spark near Penticton in one day

All fires are believed to be human caused

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna retirement home

Ten residents and one staff member at Sandlewood Retirement Resort tested positive for the virus, one person has died

Most Read