Kelowna RCMP continue investigation into disappearance of hunter

Gordon Solloway, 74, has been missing since Sept. 24 after he went on a short hunting trip east of Kelowna. (Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP are still working to locate a 74-year-old missing hunter.

Gordon Solloway was last seen on a security camera driving up Goudie Road in his grey 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck around 7:40 a.m. on Sept. 24.

Solloway’s initial plan included heading up to James Lake for a short hunting trip, however after he didn’t return by noon that day a search and rescue operation was launched.

Members from volunteer search and rescue groups and the RCMP Air Services Section conducted an extensive search along the forest service roads. The search started from Mr. Solloway’s last known whereabouts and proceeded towards the area that surrounds James Lake.

“The search lasted for four days and has not yielded in any new evidence leading investigators to Mr. Solloway’s current location. Mr. Solloway’s grey Dodge Ram pickup truck with BC licence plate HM3670 has not been located either,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster. “Currently, investigators are working to advance this investigation and do not believe that Mr. Solloway has met with foul play.”

Anyone with information on Solloway’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. The public can also remain completely anonymous by calling a tip into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving their tip online at crimestoppers.net.

