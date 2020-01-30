Suspect nabbed after bank robbery in downtown Kelowna

The Kelowna RCMP arrested a suspect believed to be involved in the robbery of the TD Canada bank branch in downtown Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon.

On Jan. 29, just before 1 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP received a report of a robbery in progress at the branch. All available RCMP resources then rushed to the area to search for the suspect.

All hands were on deck as frontline officers, supported by police dogs and a helicopter circled above.

According to the RCMP, the suspect had entered the financial institution and demanded cash before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

“After a coordinated search, officers located the suspect a short time later in the area of Pandosy Street and Leon Avenue,” said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP.

“He was arrested without further incident.”

The suspect, a 48-year-old Kelowna man, faces potential charges and remains in police custody at this time.

READ MORE: Cyclist struck by vehicle at Highway 33 and Gerstmar in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.