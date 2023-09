Details around the closure have not been confirmed

A portion of Spall Road is closed the morning of Sept. 10, 2023 with police in the area. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

A portion of Spall Road in Kelowna is closed Sunday morning.

Kelowna RCMP have blocked off the southbound lanes between Clement Ave and Enterprise Way. The sidewalk is also blocked off.

No information has been confirmed, but Black Press has learned it may be related to a body found in the area.

The story will be updated as more details are released.

READ MORE: Regional District hosts kikinee festival in Kelowna to celebrate salmon spawning

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaRCMP