Kelowna RCMP celebrate former officer’s 100th birthday

What to some may have looked like a large RCMP presence at a seniors’ home was nothing more than a birthday celebration for a former officer.
A 100th birthday, to be exact.
RCMP veteran Sydney Bennett Pratt celebrated his welcoming to the centenarian club in style, with several Kelowna RCMP members donning the Red Serge in honour of the longtime officer.
