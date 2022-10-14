Kelowna RCMP bait bike bust

The bait bike stolen and retrieved in seven minutes

Thieves bit on the bike bait left out by Kelowna RCMP.

Shortly after 2:20p.m, on Oct. 14, police were notified the bait bike planted at the Parkinson Recreational Center was stolen and moving quickly.

With help from a police dog, the Mounties tracked down and arrested the individual who stole the bike in under seven minutes, said Const. Mike Gauthier with the Community Safety Unit.

The alleged perpetrator has been identified as Justin Paul Brehm. He was brought before the courts shortly after the arrest.

Brehm was released from custody on extensive conditions and is scheduled to appear next in court on Oct. 27.

We are hoping to see some increased penalties for these repeat offenders states Sgt. Scott Powrie with the Community Safety Unit.

The Kelowna RCMP’s Community Safety Unit is responsible for deploying and monitoring police owned bait bikes, that are activated any time and nearly anywhere in the community. The bait bike program has been in existence for several years and recently expanded to include; downhill, hard tails, enduro, road and e-bikes.

The Parkinson Recreation Center has been subject to an unfortunate amount of bike thefts in recent months, and “deservedly so needed some unique enforcement strategy,” said Gauthier.

The Kelowna RCMP are reminding bike owners to take appropriate measures when it comes to documenting bikes and securing it efficiently when not in use.

