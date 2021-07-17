Kelowna RCMP asking for public’s help in identifying elderly woman

The woman was found wandering KLO Road at 3 a.m. on Saturday

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an elderly woman who was found wandering KLO Road Saturday morning (July 17).

Mounties said that the woman was located by BC Emergency Health services at approximately 3 a.m. The woman had no form of identification on her and is unable to provide emergency personnel with her name or address.

She is described as:

Caucasian;

In her 80s;

5’5” (165 cm);

100 lb. (45.5 kg);

Graying brown hair;

Eastern European accent;

Noted to have an old scar on her abdomen;

Is wearing a thin gold watch on her left wrist, a grey shirt with white and black patterns and ¾ length sleeves

“This woman is now safe and being cared for by hospital staff,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “The Kelowna RCMP has not received any reports of a missing person matching this description, and we are working diligently to try and determine her identity.”

Anyone with information who can assist in helping to identify the woman is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP’s watch commander at (250)-762-3300.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Hundreds gather for vigil for Kelowna crane collapse victims

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan