Justin Alden, 33, was last seen leaving his home in Westbank on Saturday, April 15. (Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)

Justin Alden, 33, was last seen leaving his home in Westbank on Saturday, April 15. (Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP asking for help in finding missing Westbank man

Justin Alden has been missing since Saturday morning

The West Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Justin Alden was last seen leaving his home in Westbank on Saturday morning, April 15 around 9 a.m., driving a single cab black Ford Ranger with the B.C. license plate G68377 that he was borrowing. Since then, he has not shown up to work and has not been in communication with friends or family, which is deemed as highly unusual.

Justin Alden's truck

The 33-year-old stands at 5 feet 10 inches, 170 pounds with blue eyes and dark hair with some grey.

If anyone has any information, they are to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 with the file number 2023-20150.

READ MORE: Kelowna man sues hospital, doctor for ‘deformed’ penis after surgery

READ MORE: Read all about it: Okanagan Heritage Museum showcases Kelowna’s first newspaper

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCity of West KelownaKelownamissing personOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. politician ‘pretty pessimistic’ after son loses family doctor to retirement
Next story
Third Lower Mainland gang member charged after arrests in murder of Naramata woman

Just Posted

Kelowna council chambers (Black Press file photo)
Charge it: City of Kelowna to accept credit card payment for property taxes

Amy Elaine Docherty, 45, is wanted for several warrants and frequents Kelowna, Summerland, and Beaverdale. (BC Highway Patrol/Contributed)
BC Highway Patrol, RCMP looking for wanted woman with multiple warrants who frequents Kelowna, Summerland

Kelowna Springs Golf Course. (Photo/Facebook)
Public hearing pushed back for Kelowna Springs golf course

Kids playing yard games at the 2022 Meet Me on Bernard summer closure (Brittany Webster /Capital News)
Kelowna’s Meet Me on Bernard not as long but just as strong