Kelowna RCMP asking for help finding woman with health concern

Taylor Bull has not been seen since Aug. 15

The public is being asked to help find a missing Kelowna woman.

30-year-old Taylor Bull was last seen at her family home in the 500-block of Stanley Crescent on Aug. 15. The family contacted RCMP on Aug. 17 at approximately 8:50a.m.

Bull’s family is extremely concerned for her well-being, as she has a serious health issue.

She is described as 5’1”, Caucasian, 130 lbs, with bleach blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone that may see her is asked to call 911 immediately.

READ MORE: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer

READ MORE: Evacuation orders, local state of emergency in effect due to West Kelowna wildfire

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaMissing womanOkanaganRCMP