Kelowna RCMP asking for help finding woman with health concern

The public is being asked to help find a missing Kelowna woman.
30-year-old Taylor Bull was last seen at her family home in the 500-block of Stanley Crescent on Aug. 15. The family contacted RCMP on Aug. 17 at approximately 8:50a.m.
Bull’s family is extremely concerned for her well-being, as she has a serious health issue.
She is described as 5’1”, Caucasian, 130 lbs, with bleach blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone that may see her is asked to call 911 immediately.
@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.