Taylor Bull. (RCMP/Submitted)

Kelowna RCMP asking for help finding woman with health concern

Taylor Bull has not been seen since Aug. 15

The public is being asked to help find a missing Kelowna woman.

30-year-old Taylor Bull was last seen at her family home in the 500-block of Stanley Crescent on Aug. 15. The family contacted RCMP on Aug. 17 at approximately 8:50a.m.

Bull’s family is extremely concerned for her well-being, as she has a serious health issue.

She is described as 5’1”, Caucasian, 130 lbs, with bleach blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone that may see her is asked to call 911 immediately.

