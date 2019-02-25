Kelowna RCMP ask public to help identify alleged suspects

The RCMP are hoping to identify two men and a woman after an alleged suspicious occurrence

Image captured from video surveillance footage which shows the driver’s side of the dark coloured 4-door-sedan photo: contributed

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to help identify two men and a woman allegedly involved in a disturbance.

The disturbance took place Feb. 8 at 10:37 p.m. when RCMP received a report of a disturbance and suspicious occurrence related to an unknown motor vehicle being operated in the 2200 block of Pandosy Street.

“In an effort to further their still ongoing investigation, police are looking for new information that may lead them to the identity of the vehicle’s driver, any of it’s occupants that Friday night or even it’s registered owner,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

According to video surveillance captured in the immediate area, the vehicle appears to be a dark coloured newer model 4-door-sedan, with aluminum rims and chrome trim around the driver and passenger door windows. Investigators believe the vehicle may be either a Chrysler, Mercedes or BMW.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police. Or you can identify the driver of the vehicle or it’s registered owner, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or you can choose to remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

