(BLACK PRESS file photo)

Kelowna RCMP ask for public assistance in locating missing 20-year-old

Rilyeh Joseph was last seen in the area of Spall Road and Harvey Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday

The Kelowna RCMP is asking for the publics’ help in locating 20-year-old Kelowna resident Rilyeh Joseph.

Joseph was last seen in the area of Spall Road and Harvey Avenue at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

He is caucasian and stands at 5’11, weighs 140 pounds and has light brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a blue plaid jacket, a grey scarf and had a black backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Vernon police nab two after string of parking meter thefts

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Weekly roundup: YLW passenger tests positive for COVID-19, toilet paper crisis, man sentenced for possession of child porn

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP ask for public assistance in locating missing 20-year-old

Rilyeh Joseph was last seen in the area of Spall Road and Harvey Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday

Weekly roundup: YLW passenger tests positive for COVID-19, toilet paper crisis, man sentenced for possession of child porn

A recap of last week

Vice and Virtue Brewing Co. in Kelowna helps those in need during COVID-19 pandemic

The establishment is the designated drop-off spot for the Central Okanagan Food Bank this weekend

Kelowna residents continue to ‘panic shop’ over COVID-19 concerns

The Kelowna Costco and Wallmart locations are completely sold-out of toilet paper

Kelowna airport issues advisory after passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Passengers in rows 10 to 16 of WestJet flight WS 3326 from Vancouver International on March 10 are at risk.

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

No travel ban, but all travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits 313 COVID-19 cases

Canada has at least 313 cases of the novel coronavirus

Alberta to cancel school classes, licenced childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Move comes as number of cases grow

Starbucks Canada to nix seating, closing mall, university-based stores due to COVID-19

Move comes as health official recommend social distancing

Fudge maker tries for world record with 500-pound Nanaimo bar

Chocolatier from Levack, Ont., and her children await word if Guinness will make record official

Okanagan aquatic centre shuts down hot spots; pools, weight room still open

The Vernon Aquatic Centre’s hot tub, steam room and sauna have been closed due to COVID-19

Shaw opens up web service in response to COVID-19

Moves include additional news and family entertainment channels

‘Business as usual’: B.C. truckers crossing U.S. border despite COVID-19

Fraser Valley truckers still crossing U.S. borders but will be asked to self-quarantine during days home

Summerland tour company recognized for providing accessibility

Ogopogo Tours has two buses which can accommodate users in wheelchairs

Most Read