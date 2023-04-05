Gabriel Davidson (pictured), was last seen leaving his home in Lake Country at midnight on April 4, 2023. (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

Kelowna RCMP ask for help in search of ‘high risk’ missing man from Lake Country

Gabriel Davidson, 22, was last seen leaving his home in Lake Country at midnight on April 4

A vulnerable man has gone missing in Lake Country.

The RCMP is asking for pubic assistance in to locate Gabriel Davidson, 22, who was last seen leaving his home in Lake Country at midnight on April 4.

“It is believed that Gabriel may have an undiagnosed Mental Health issue which may put him in danger,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera,

Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

Davidson is known to wander off and travel long distances from home. He may be more than 30 kilometres from his home and is considered “high risk.”

Davidson is Indigenous with a fair skin complexion. He has no eyebrows (shaved off), is approximately 5’10” tall, brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black Adidas zip hoodie with white stripes on the sleeves, grey sweat pants, socks and white Under Armour slip on sandals.

Call 911 and reference Kelowna RCMP file number 2023-18195 with any information regarding Davidson and his whereabouts.

