Kelowna RCMP arrest suspects in relation to kidnapping

Kelowna RCMP worked with the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team Friday to make the arrests

Kelowna RCMP has assisted in the arrest of five targets across Kelowna.

The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team (ERT) assisted the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section to carry out the arrest March 1 in the evening in various locations across Kelowna. All five individuals were the subjects of an ongoing police investigation into allegations of kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

On Feb. 27 Kelowna RCMP were alerted after a male was dropped off at a local hospital suffering from serious non-life threatening injuries. Investigators believe that the victim had attended a home in Kelowna to purchase illegal drugs, when he was allegedly held against his will and assaulted. The victim has since been released from medical care and continues to recover from his injuries.

“This disturbing incident serves as a significant reminder that those who choose to participate in the illegal drug trade are at immense risk,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “We will continue to target those who pose the greatest risk to our community.”

Clayton Zeleniski, a 48-year-old a Kelowna man has been formally charged with kidnapping, robbery, unlawful confinement and assault causing bodily harm. Shane Haines a 32-year-old Kelowna man has been formally charged with aggravated assault, robbery and unlawful confinement. Timothy Hennessy a 37-year-old a Kelowna man has been formally charged with robbery, unlawful confinement and assault with a weapon. Nicole Sidhu, a 24-year-old a Kelowna woman has been formally charged with robbery and unlawful confinement.Dalton Zeleniski, a 18-year-old Kelowna man has been formally charged with unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

All five accused were remanded into police custody over the weekend and each are expected to appear in court on Monday.

No further details are being released as the matter is now before the courts.

