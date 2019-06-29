Kelowna RCMP identify stabbing suspect

A suspect has been identified in the stabbing of a 16-year old on June 27

The investigation continues into the stabbing of a Kelowna youth.

A suspect was picked up by RCMP after a 16-year-old was assaulted late on June 27. The youth remains in critical condition as the investigation continues.

The police have called it an isolated event.

“Police believe that the suspect and victim were known to each other and that the general public is not at any risk. As such, the incident is being considered an isolated event, not a random attack,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

The individual was taken into custody but later released pending the results of the investigation.

Witnesses of the assault are asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

