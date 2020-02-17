Kelowna RCMP arrest alleged impaired driver

The driver is facing potential charges after power pole collision

The RCMP has arrested a 26-year-old Kelowna man after he collided with a power pole on Saturday.

The police received a report of a collision on Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of Valley Road in Kelowna.

Attending officers noticed live power lines lying across the road, which posed an immediate risk to the driver who was still in the vehicle.

B.C. Hydro was notified and disabled the power lines.

Witnesses spoke with officers that the vehicle had been driving in a dangerous manner before the collision. They told police the driver was speeding and passing unsafely.

The driver was alone and did not have injuries as a result of the incident.

The detachment’s Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said the investigating officer detected possible signs of alcohol intoxication. The driver failed a breathalyzer test.

“The RCMP wish to thank those motorists who came forward to report the erratic driving behaviour,” Sgt. Mark Booth said.

“This driver is extremely fortunate that his actions didn’t result in the death of himself or someone else.”

The driver has now been issued a driving prohibition. He has since been released from police custody and is expected to appear in court on June 18.

