Kelowna RCMP apprehend suspect in downtown bank robbery

The suspect faces potential criminal charges after the Bank of Nova Scotia was robbed Monday.

Kelowna RCMP have a man in custody for allegedly robbing a bank this week in downtown Kelowna.

The suspect faces potential criminal charges after the Bank of Nova Scotia, in the 400 block of Bernard Avenue, was robbed shortly after 12 noon on Monday.

“After reviewing the banks video surveillance footage captured of the robbery, investigators were able to positively identify their suspect as a 31-year-old Kelowna man,” states RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Kelowna RCMP apprehended the suspect in the early hours of Tuesday morning when general duty officers responded to a call of a disturbance in the 600 block of Lequime Road in Kelowna.

“Our general duty officers arrived on scene and immediately recognized the subject of that complaint as their robbery suspect, who was taken into police custody without incident,” adds Cpl. O’Donaghey.

