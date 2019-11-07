Kelowna RCMP add more officers to downtown patrols

Two new officers will join the Community Safety Unit

Downtown Kelowna will soon have more RCMP boots on the ground.

Two new officers have been added to the RCMP Community Safety Unit ahead of the colder holiday season. The reinforcements will add to the liaison between officers and downtown businesses and residents.

Constables Mike Gauthier and Sam Boutin will join the newly developed foot patrol program to assist with enforcement, problem solving and community safety through crime prevention.

“I am a huge proponent of crime prevention through education and strong community policing” said Cst. Gauthier.

“I too live in this community and want to see people living and working in a happy and safe environment.”

The foot patrol teams will focus on the downtown areas of Kelowna.

“Not only are we able to engage with the downtown business owners, but we can assist other clients in need by connecting them to support services and other intervention programs,” said Cst. Boutin.

“Ultimately we hope our presence will reduce the calls for service and prevent crime in our downtown community.”

