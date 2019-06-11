Kelowna raises over $37,000 with ALS walk

Kelowna Walk to End ALS saw 210 registered participants walk about Waterfront Park on Sunday to raise awareness and funds for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

The event, led by TEAM ALS BC & Yukon volunteer Louise Gauthier, the walkers raised a total of $37,493 to support people living with the disease and fund research — topping the goal of $32,000.

The Walk to End ALS is the largest volunteer-led fundraiser for ALS Societies in Canada. The events offer a family-friendly environment loaded with activities, live music, 50/50 draws, BBQs and silent auctions.

Sixty per cent of the fund raised from the walks are used to offer services to individuals living with ALS, while the remaining 40 per cent goes to the ALS Canada Research Program.

ALS is a rapidly progressive, neuromuscular disease that attacks motor neurons that transmit electrical impulses from the brain to muscles throughout the body. When these neurons fail to receive impulses, the muscles lose strenght, atrophy and die. ALS can strike anyone at any time, regardless of age, gender or ethnic origin.