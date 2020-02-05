The puck toss was held on Jan. 26. at Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Photo - Cindy Rogers Nyasa Photography)

Kelowna raises $3,415 in support of YMCA at Rockets puck toss

All the proceeds go directly towards funding Y programs and memberships for low-income children and families

Pucks and cash were flying during the first intermission at the Kelowna Rockets charity puck toss on Jan. 26 at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

A total of $3,415 was for the YMCA of Okanagan and will directly fund Y programs and memberships for low-income children and families.

READ MORE: 33-storey waterfront hotel in Kelowna gets second chance

A total of $2,165 was raised in puck sales while Melcor Developments donated $1,250 on behalf of the residents at BlueSky and Black Mountain.

“We are honored to be a part of this amazing fundraiser and to have been chosen as the charity for this game,” states Rhonda Zakala, general manager of marketing and fund development at the YMCA of Okanagan.

“This generous donation will enable more kids to attend summer camp, more toddlers to access Preschool programs and more families to afford swim lessons.”

In 2019, the YMCA provided just over 1,000,000 indirect financial support for program developments. Programs such as the Young Parents and Beyond the Bell helps over 6,000 low-income families, children and seniors live a fuller life.

READ MORE: Okanagan community radio smashes fundraising target for first ONAIRversary

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Husband of Iran plane crash victim seeks answers, justice from investigation
Next story
Report highlights need for more publicly funded assisted living units for B.C. seniors

Just Posted

Valentine’s Day is nearly here, are you ready?

Here are some ideas for gifts and plans for this year.

Kelowna raises $3,415 in support of YMCA at Rockets puck toss

All the proceeds go directly towards funding Y programs and memberships for low-income children and families

Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan and Similkameen

The South Okanagan is expected to receive 10 to 15 cm today

33-storey waterfront hotel in Kelowna gets second chance

Council granted another development permit to WestCorp after the first one neared expiration

VIDEO: Climate protesters stage peaceful protest during Kelowna council meeting

‘Tell the truth, declare a climate emergency now!” read the signs of the protesters

Chartered flight evacuating Canadians stranded in Wuhan delayed

Ottawa has said more than 300 Canadians have asked for help to leave Wuhan

Japan quarantines cruise ship, with 251 Canadians aboard, as toll of new virus grows

The ships are caught up in a global health emergency that seems to worsen by the day

Report highlights need for more publicly funded assisted living units for B.C. seniors

Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives is calling on province to boost assisted living units in B.C.

Morning Start: Why does oil in water produce all the colours of the rainbow?

Your morning start for Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

Trans-Canada Highway closed in both directions east of Salmon Arm

No estimated opening time, next update from Drive BC just after midnight Feb. 5.

B.C. First Nations disappointed while industry welcomes Trans Mountain ruling

Lawsuit included Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Squamish Nation, Coldwater Indian Band and a coalition of small First Nations

Vernon school district responds to coronavirus fears

Misinformation circulating on social media prompts reminder

Taxi companies ask B.C. court to stay ride-hailing approval pending judicial review

Lawyer says passenger transportation board didn’t adequately consider economic impact for cab drivers

Highway 1 closed near Sicamous due to vehicle incident

DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening

Most Read