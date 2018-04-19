Joe Oranchuk, a resident of Heimlich Road, stands in a puddle that was once a field, Thursday afternoon. Residents along the road are experiencing flooding. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Kelowna properties flooded along Heimlich Road

Flooding started on Spiers Road Tuesday and continued into properties, said an area resident

Joe Oranchuk’s painted turtle ponds are four inches higher than normal, a stream now runs through his property, his fields which housed goats, chickens and bees have turned to swamps and his basement flooded.

He has lived at his Spiers Road property since 1984 and he’s never experienced anything like it.

“It started from Spiers Road and the city wasn’t looking out for us at all. It comes through the road, and they just let it go over the road, it flooded this whole area,” he said.

“I had animals out there that are flooded, and no one’s come out to look at them.”

Last year, Oranchuk’s property flooded but not to this extent, he said. He is calling on the city to take a look at the damage because he said they should have done some ditch maintenance.

The city, however, has a differing view. A culvert was blocked on private property, said city communications officer Tom Wilson.

“A city crew on the scene to protect Speirs Road (city property) with an excavator, was working blindly under the water to unblock the culvert and save that section of Spiers Road from washing out,” said Wilson. “ There was no time or realistic ability to release the water slowly through the culvert – it needed to be unblocked to save Spiers Road from eventually failing.”

Darin Thompson, with the city’s roadways construction department, said there has been flooding where it’s never seen before, including Kirschner Mountain, Summit Drive and Union Drive, which had water coming out of the asphalt.

It’s also up to the private property owners to maintain their private ditches and culverts, said Thompson. City culverts have been checked and are flowing and a city staffer had checked the area Thursday morning, he said.

West Kelowna is experiencing similar water issues. To get ahead of flooding city staff have begun the installation of a bladder dam on the west side of Gellatly Road, extending from the Cove Lakeside Resort to the bridge over Powers.

The bladder dam is a temporary installation but will be in place until threat of creek flooding has passed. It is just one of several flood-prevention measures the City has put in place on Gellatly Road which flooded during the 2017 freshet. Rotary Trails Park remains closed and is a staging area for creek flood response equipment.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province steps up to help Catalyst Paper in war against U.S. duties
Next story
Wanted man nabbed after flipping car in Kelowna

Just Posted

Love of records enduring for Kelowna vinyl fan

John Gowland’s record collection dates back to 1950s

Kelowna properties flooded along Heimlich Road

Flooding started on Spiers Road Tuesday and continued into properties, said an area resident

Wanted man nabbed after flipping car in Kelowna

A wanted man is now facing charges

Dangerous driver stopped by spike belt in Lake Country

The driver was arrested in Lake Country after fleeing the scene in Kelowna

No immediate threat of flooding in Lake Country, says district

Mitigation efforts on district creeks have been ongoing

Shania Twain visits Canadian Armed Forces base in B.C.

Canadian country icon thanks members of CFB Esquimalt for their service

B.C. communities await marine spill compensation years after incidents

The government maintains a Ship Source Oil Pollution Fund to compensate Canadians

RCMP say too early to know what happened in Broncos crash

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said collission very complex

Rock titans rule Prospera Place

Peter Frampton and Steve Miller have been friends for 51 years.

Shania Twain visits Canadian Armed Forces base in B.C.

Canadian country icon thanks members of CFB Esquimalt for their service

Conservative MP wants feds to close loophole for illegal border crossers

Immigration advocates call on government to suspend Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement

Alberta university criticized for honouring David Suzuki

University of Alberta plans to bestow environmentalist with honourary degree

B.C. First Nations get clarity on fishing rights from top court

Nations call federal government to settle fishing rights ‘within the true meaning of reconciliation’

Complaint filed against B.C. naturopath who treated boy with rabid dog saliva

BC Naturopathic Association questions Dr. Anke Zimmermann’s conduct on recent treatments

Most Read