Three participants march at Kelowna Pride in 2019. (Kelowna Pride Society)

Kelowna Pride Week postponed to October

Kelowna Pride Society cited COVID-19 concerns and public health restrictions as part of its decision

Those looking to celebrate Pride will have to wait until next month.

Kelowna Pride Society has announced Pride Week 2021 is being postponed a second time, now until the end of October. The event will now take place from Oct. 22 to Oct. 30, with the Pride Festival and March taking place on the last day. The society cited COVID-19 concerns as part of their decision to postpone the event.

A variety of events this year will also be live-streamed for those who would prefer to watch from home.

“Ultimately, with health measures changing frequently and the uncertainty that such changes bring, the Kelowna Pride Society board voted to move the celebration in the hopes that the end of October will be a more suitable and certain time,” said general manager Dustyn Baulkham in an emailed press release. “[The society] continues to observe provincial and local health orders and the guidance that is in place. All events and programming will follow the appropriate health directives.”

Kelowna Pride is still seeking community support for the event. Volunteers, sponsors, talent, vendors and affiliate event organizers are needed for Pride Week, and those interested can contact the society for more information.

“We’re hopeful that the end of October will be a great time for Pride— Pride on Halloween weekend will be a blast—and we hope those who feel comfortable doing so will join us to celebrate Kelowna Pride 2021,” said Baulkham.

