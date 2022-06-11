Kelowna Pride march and festival takes over downtown

The event was to celebrate the 2SLBGTQIA+ community

It’s been a week dedicated to inclusivity and acceptance around Kelowna as Pride week continued on Saturday afternoon (June 11).

Throughout the day at Kelowna City Park was the 15th pride march and festival where everyone was welcome to celebrate the 2SLBGTQIA+ community.

More than a thousand people were in attendance to celebrate the community. Those in attendance danced to live music and had their selection of food from many different food trucks. There were also many local and corporate companies with tents and set-ups with giveaways and items to purchase as they try to bring awareness to the city.

The march started in Stuart Park and made its way throughout downtown to Kelowna City Park.

It was the first time since 2019 the event was able to take place. The two-year hiatus was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

