A customer makes a purchase at HOBO in Kelowna. (Dan Taylor)

Kelowna pot shop looks to the future on Canada’s first cannibersary

Kelowna’s Hobo Recreational Cannabis store has been in operation since July 25, 2019

Marijuana enthusiasts made their way to Kelowna’s Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store in celebration of Canada’s one year anniversary of legalization.

Hobo has served as Kelowna’s lone cannabis store after openin on July 25, 2019. Cole McCrae manages the store and said the shop has been received well by the community.

One year after legalization, three new cannabis-based products have been given the green light. Beginning in as early as December consumers at HOBO will be able to purchase regulated cannabis edibles, cannabis extracts including vaping products, and cannabis topicals. McCrae said the new products present a big opportunity for Hobo.

“It brings in a whole new spectrum of guests,” said McCrae.

“Everybody has different needs, different wants out of the cannabis plant. So, when they’re looking to consume we will be able to provide them with different options and avenues. Not everybody wants to smoke it. There are ingestable options. Topical options that can be applied to the skin. We are really excited for all that to come down the pipe.”

READ MORE: Cannabis edibles, extracts legalized today in Canada

While marijuana has been legal for exactly a year, many still prefer to buy from the black market, due to the stigma that government-issued cannabis is overpriced. While this may be true in some instances, McCrae believes Hobo’s products are the most trustworthy avenue to purchasing cannabis.

“The testing of our products for sure (referring to what makes them great). You know exactly what you’re getting. You don’t have the wonder of ‘did this come from that person’, ‘Is this what they’re telling me it actually is’. It’s (dispensary canabis) as strong as it says it is on the package. It’s pretty guaranteed.

There is no date set yet for the edibles and other new products to hit HOBO’s shelves, but McCrae is looking forward to providing the new, soon-to-be legal products for local consumers.

“Well, hopefully, we sell out of all of it and replenish and do it again. I know that edibles are going to be extremely popular, especially with our demographics here in the Okanagan.”

Most Read