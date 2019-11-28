Kelowna police search for suspect in armed robbery

A business on Gordon Drive was allegedly robbed Thursday morning

A business on Gordon Drive was allegedly robbed early Thursday morning.

According to police a man entered a business in the 3000 block of Gordon Drive, about 1 a.m., produced what appeared to be a weapon and demanded money.

He then reportedly fled on foot.

Cst. Solana Paré said RCMP is investing and has gathered evidence including video surveillance.

“Investigators are looking for witnesses who may have seen the suspect from this video surveillance fleeing the scene,” she said.

The suspect is described as:

  • Caucasian adult male with a medium build
  • wearing a face covering a black hooded zipped jacket, a white and black bandana on his head, grey pants
  • brown shoes.

Anyone who has information about the robbery is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

