Kelowna police seeking more information on alleged assault

The assault allegedly took place Wednesday at 1:30 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP is looking to locate a suspect or suspects involved in an alleged assault which reportedly took place during the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 25.

On April 27, the victim of an apparent assault attended the front counter of the RCMP Detachment in Kelowna to report the incident which reportedly took place in the vicinity of St. Paul Street and Coronation Avenue on Wednesday, at approximately 1:30 a.m, said an RCMP news release.

RCMP have been told the victim was alone in that area when he became involved in a verbal exchange with two unknown men, accused of throwing a milkshake at a man’s parked motor vehicle. The verbal exchange quickly escalated to an alleged physical assault, where both males are said to have grabbed and struck the victim several times during the struggle which carried on for a matter of minutes, said the release.

“The 29-year-old victim continues to heal from the injuries he sustained,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Our investigators believe that the suspect or suspects, one of whom had been wearing a hat, may have been inebriated at the time of the struggle.”

If you witnessed this incident or have any information that may aid police in the continuing investigation, you are urged to contact Cst. Amanda Bain of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain entirely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Reported illnesses from eating raw B.C oysters appear to be dropping
Next story
8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

Just Posted

Donate blood in Lake Country

A blood clinic will be held May 9 at George Elliot Secondary

Kelowna police seeking more information on alleged assault

The assault allegedly took place Wednesday at 1:30 a.m.

Student summer jobs available for Kelowna and Lake Country

232 jobs were recently approved by the Government of Canada

Beaver full of arrows found near West Kelowna yacht club

The injured animal was found today by a Kelowna resident

Day of Mourning scheduled for tomorrow in Kelowna

Remember those who lost their lives in workplace accidents tomorrow

Goodbye sunshine and hello rain

Expect rain throughout the weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Tackling reconciliation: Group tries to understand Indigenous perspectives

Reconciliation is about forming relationships with local First Nation communities, says organizers

8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

The dead ranged in age from 22 to 94 and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan

VIDEO: Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

NHL players Sean Monahan of Calgary Flames, Brendan Gallagher of Montreal Canadiens attended

Reported illnesses from eating raw B.C oysters appear to be dropping

A total of 172 cases of gastrointestinal illness linked to oyster consumption have been reported

Letter: We should allow youth to vote

To the editor: At what age should young people be allowed to… Continue reading

VIDEO: How Meghan Markle is reppin’ Canadian fashion internationally

The soon-to-be princess has a thing for locally made clothing out of eastern Canada

Cache Creek braces for 3rd major flood in 4 years to hit village

Water has already breached culverts in the village and flooded several properties and roads.

Travis Fox gets three years in crash that killed two women

McKimm sentenced Fox to three years in a federal pen for each impaired driving causing death charge.

Most Read