Kelowna police hunt for thief who stole cash register from candy store

This individual has sticky fingers after he stole from So Sweet Candy.

The Kelowna RCMP is searching for a thief they don’t believe had a sweet tooth but rather sticky fingers, following a brazen daytime theft from a business Tuesday night in Kelowna.

On April 9, at 5:40 p.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report of a theft committed at the So Sweet Candy store located in the 2300-block of Highway 97 North in Kelowna. Police have learned that the man walked out of the store with the cash register’s drawer full of money.

Witnesses described the suspect as a Caucasian man, tall, skinny and bald. He was seen wearing a black hoodie under a dark coloured jacket, a pair of blue jeans and a dark pair of sunglasses.

“Thanks to keen witnesses in the area at the time, RCMP located and seized the stores cash register drawer abandoned nearby,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

