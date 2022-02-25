Jak the police dog. (File photo)

Kelowna police dog takes down taxi theft suspect

Man faces possible charges of theft of motor vehicle and resisting arrest

Jak the police dog has once again helped keep the streets of Kelowna clean.

The Kelowna RCMP canine was on the case on the evening of Feb. 24, just after 8 p.m., when police responded to a possible theft of a taxi vehicle along Hwy. 33. The driver of the taxi alerted police after becoming involved in an altercation with a passenger.

With police on their way, the suspect got into the driver’s seat and fled the scene.

The taxi was found abandoned a short time later, prompting RCMP Police Dog Services to search the area for the suspect. The man was located in a parking lot off of Powick Road, and resisted arrest, before being apprehended by Jak and his handler with only minor injuries.

“The quick response of our frontline officers, Jak and his handler, led to the arrest of this suspect which may have prevented further offences from being committed,” said Kelowna Media Relations Officer Mike Della-Paolera.

The 35-year old may face charges of theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

READ MORE: Fire inside shed on Cedar Avenue in Kelowna

READ MORE: UBCO women’s soccer welcomes seven new recruits

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeKelownaRCMP

Previous story
B.C. pulls Russian vodka from provincial liquor store shelves
Next story
B.C. COVID hospitalizations fall under 600 for the first time since mid-January

Just Posted

The Vernon Towne Theatre has been closed since Feb. 10, 2022, after sustaining damage from a fire that broke out at a neighbouring business. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce photo)
Fire at neighbouring business closes Vernon Towne Theatre

A GI outbreak is being monitored at the Lake Country Lodge and Manor. (Google image)
Illness outbreak hits Lake Country retirement home

A rapid COVID-19 test swab. Both PCR and rapid antigen tests will be available for travellers or the general public at the Comox Valley Airport. (Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP)
Central Okanagan schools halt COVID test kits distribution

Six teams presented their sustainability projects to a panel of judges on Feb. 23 (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna high school students face off in a sustainability showdown