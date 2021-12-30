Kelowna Polar Bear Dip driven online by COVID second year in a row

Registration fees and donations fund adaptive outdoor gear and programs for children and adults

Kelowna’s Polar Bear Plunge has gone virtual.

The eighth annual New Year’s Day event organized by CRIS Adaptive Adventures will be virtual for the second year in a row, due to COVID.

The Community Recreational Initiatives Society (CRIS) is an Okanagan-based non-profit organization that provides opportunities for people of varying abilities to enjoy and explore the outdoors.

CRIS has a goal of raising $20,000 from the Plunge to fund programs and to purchase necessary adaptive equipment.

Brave souls can register online at trellis.org and participate in the event by taking a video of their plunge, tagging @crisadaptiveadventures and using the hashtag #CRISPolarBearDip on Facebook or Instagram.

Polar Plungers with the most ‘likes’ on their post will be awarded prizes including a $75 MEC gift card, Telemark ski passes, and H2O swim/gym passes.

“We would love for you to participate in the dip virtually and for you to share this over social media and challenge your friends! With our biggest fundraiser going virtual again, we need your support and donations now more than ever,” CRIS said in a Facebook post.

To learn more and donate, visit adaptiveadventures.ca.

Summerland Polar Bear Dip to return

