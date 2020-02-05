A City of Kelowna snowplow pushes snow away from the roads during a cold winter’s day in Kelowna. (File)

Kelowna plows through $600K of snow removal budget

Public works manager says the city is in a good position as far as the budget goes

The City of Kelowna has spent roughly $600,000 plowing roads and keeping sidewalks clear through the first month of the year.

This equates to about a third of the city’s total $1.9-million snow removal budget.

Public works manager Darryl Astofooroff said most snow removal takes place through the months of January and February.

“We’ve had a fairly heavy first part of the year,” he said. “We’ve spent around $600,000 — and counting with this weather.”

Astofooroff said whether snow removal will come in under budget at the end of the year is to be determined.

“It all depends on how the rest of the season goes,” he said.

This year, the budget was increased by $200,000. Any funds leftover will move to a reserve fund to help during particularly nasty winters.

Kelowna plows through $600K of snow removal budget

Public works manager says the city is in a good position as far as the budget goes

