Kelowna photographer captures fiery dragon through his lens

The photo was taken completely by accident

Credit: Mark R Lawrence

Maybe dragons exist after all.

A Kelowna semi-pro photographer captured a fiery dragon through his camera lens Thursday night, completely by accident.

Mark R Lawrence was practising his photography skills with the Central Okanagan Photography Society at around 8 p.m. behind the Dolphin statue in downtown Kelowna.

The photographers were snapping photos of fire spinners when he got the shot. This was his first time with the club.

“It’s pretty bizarre isn’t it,” he said. “I was trying to capture the flames at a slow shutter speed rather than having it just a burning flame. I was trying to catch the motion of them. In that particular shot, there was two, possibly three of them spinning their flames and wheels.”

Lawrence said the photo is unedited, other than darkening the image to bring out the flames.

“It was handheld as well.”

He calls the photo “Riding the Dragon.”

