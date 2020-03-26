Kelowna philanthropist hosts contest for healthcare tuition at Okanagan College

Residents have the chance to win up to $5000 towards their education

Okanagan residents have the opportunity to win free tuition toward a healthcare education at Okanagan College.

Kelowna philanthropist Tom Budd, along with local radio stations Virgin Radio and Sun FM, is hosting a contest called Wishin for Tuition across the Okanagan from now until Apr. 12.

Participants can win up to $5000 toward their tuition to one of 10 health sciences programs at Okanagan College. The programs offered include Early Childhood Education and pharmacy technician.

The tuition contest was planned before the COVID-19 pandemic, which would’ve been part of the Our Students, Your Health fundraising campaign for the college’s new health sciences centre.

Okanagan College Foundation executive director Helen Jackman said the current outbreak reinforces how essential well-trained healthcare professionals are.

“Now more than ever, we need quality healthcare professionals to care for our community, and the new centre will provide a state-of-the-art regional training hub for those frontline healthcare workers,” she said.

“We’re grateful that this contest will help not only a student pursue their dream, but that student will go on to help countless community members who will be impacted by their care.”

The prize money is coming from a fund Budd set up to honour his sons Payton and Dillon.

“The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund’s primary focus is mental health,” Budd said.

“But our physical health is directly linked to our mental health, and so we have to take care of both.”

For more information on the rules, visit this site.

READ: Dragon’s Den’s Lane Merrifield announced as keynote speaker for Stay at Home Gala

READ: Unconfirmed report of COVID-19 at Kelowna General Hospital

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. 2-1-1 hotline expands to link COVID-19 homebound seniors, volunteers

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP investigating murder in Upper Mission

A man was found dead inside a vehicle on Trumpeter Court

Okanagan College student and print shop owner supports local business

Bryan Carlton owns Snap Printing in Kelowna

Interior Heath issues alert following confirmed COVID-19 case on WestJet flight

The public exposure alert comes following the March 21 WestJet flight from Calgary to Kamloops

Kelowna philanthropist hosts contest for healthcare tuition at Okanagan College

Residents have the chance to win up to $5000 towards their education

Kelowna looking at ways to reduce 2020 budget amid COVID-19 crisis

‘We need to lessen the burden on our citizens where we can.’ - Doug Gilchrest, city manager

B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

Province will also restrict the amount of some items that can be bought

B.C. 2-1-1 hotline expands to link COVID-19 homebound seniors, volunteers

Thousands of volunteer offers to be matched up to need

COVID-19: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.

Taxis, hotels, weather forecasters and accountants some of the dozens deemed an essential service

Not the time for vacation: Shuswap trucker discouraged to see B.C.-bound Alberta travellers

Silver Creek man worries visits will put local efforts to flatten the curve at risk

BC Liquor Stores closing on Sundays, seeing skyrocketing sales amid COVID-19

Stores are taking extra hygiene measures to reduce transmission

Purple Day 2020: Epilepsy awareness heads online

More than 260,000 Canadians are diagnosed with epilepsy

Summerland woman observes waxwings in crabapple tree

Flock of around 20 Bohemian waxwings gather in Canyonview area of community

COVID-19 closes North Okanagan convenience store

Co-Op stations still pumping fuel, but doors closed in store

Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

New measures come after many businesses layoff staff due to impact of coronavirus

Most Read