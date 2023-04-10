Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn)

Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn)

Kelowna perfectly poised heading towards FIFA World Cup 2026: Tourism minister

Games will be held in Vancouver, Toronto, as well as Mexican and American cities

Kelowna doesn’t have to stand on the sidelines when FIFA World Cup 2026 comes to North America.

During a stop in Kelowna on April 6 federal Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault said Canada is welcoming the world for an event bigger than the Olympics.

“I know that Kelowna is going to be smart enough to pull people over the mountains and get them out of Vancouver when their games are done and show them the time of their lives.”

Games will be held in Vancouver, Toronto, 11 locations in the U.S. and three cities in Mexico.

Boissonnault said hundreds of thousands of people will be coming to B.C., and cities ought to look at attracting them into their backyards.

“I know that Okanagan Tourism and Tourism Kelowna are ready to do just that.”

The minister also pointed out that Edmonton and Calgary are bidding to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and Vancouver and Whistler will host the Invictus Games in 2025.

“With all that you have and all that you can offer the world, we need to make sure that when compressing people into a big centre we’re pulling them to Kelowna.”

Boissonnault added the federal government has a role to play in getting ready for FIFA 2026, such as faster turnarounds on visas.

“You’re not going to come from Columbia to attend the game in Vancouver if it’s going to take 400 days to get your visa.”

FIFA World Cup 2026 takes place from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

READ MORE: Indigenous tourism, inflation, healthcare discussed in associate minister’s Kelowna visit

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownasoccerTourismWorld Cup

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. has to find solution for homelessness in rural areas, says regional district chair

Just Posted

Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn)
Kelowna perfectly poised heading towards FIFA World Cup 2026: Tourism minister

The fundraiser will be held at AH Repair at 391 Tilley Rd, Lake Country, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on April 15. (OFTF photo)
Fundraising BBQ in Lake Country to keep the Okanagan’s forests clean

Power is out for 1,999 Fortis BC customers. (Fortis BC outage map)
UPDATE: Power restored in Kelowna’s Black Mountain

The annual Stuff the Cruiser event in West Kelowna was held at the Real Canadian Superstore on Apr. 8, 2023. (West Kelowna RCMP)
Community comes together for annual Stuff the Cruiser event in West Kelowna