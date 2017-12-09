Carole Taylor, Good Vibrations Team Captain, presented an IGA Gift certificate for $300 to Jan Schulz, executive director of Inn From the Cold. From left to right: Vreni Morel, Debbie Hartley, Carole Taylor, Jan Schulz, Dee Begrand and Jean Flintoft.

Kelowna Parkinson’s SuperWalk team donates to local shelter

Good Vibrations donated $300 to Inn from the Cold

Kelowna was generous this year for the annual Parkinson Super Walk.

The Parkinson SuperWalk, held annually the second weekend of September across the province in some 20 communities, is the Parkinson’s Society of BC major fundraising campaign.

The Kelowna Good Vibrations Team was the top fundraising team in the province, resulting in a prize of a gift certificate from IGA for $300. The group unanimously agreed to pass on their gift to a local charitable organization, Inn from the Cold Homeless Shelter, to help those less fortunate in the community.

Good Vibrations is a small support group of women with Parkinson’s Disease who meet regularly in each other’s homes. They support each other through the sharing of information, educational materials, empathy, laughter and discussion about each member’s personal journey with Parkinson’s Disease.

More than $78,000 was donated during the Central Okanagan event. The event assists the society in raising awareness and funds for programs, services, advocacy, and leading-edge research.

Kelowna Parkinson's SuperWalk team donates to local shelter

Good Vibrations donated $300 to Inn from the Cold

