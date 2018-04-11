Image: Capital News file

Kelowna park washrooms and facilities to open

With the spring weather, the city will be opening public washrooms April 14

Parks and city washrooms are opening soon in Kelowna.

Spring may be off to a slow start weather-wise but City of West Kelowna crews haven’t let the cool temperatures and rain put a damper on their efforts to get parks, trails and sports fields ready for the warmer temperatures and sunny days ahead, according to a city news release.

Most parks, trails, sports fields and washroom facilities will be open by Saturday, April 14 with the exception of the Kids Care Spray Park in Westbank Centre Park and the adjacent washroom facilities, which will remain closed for a few more weeks until the weather warms up. Rotary Trails Park, in the Gellatly Bay area, also remains closed until the spring freshet ends.

Please note, in the event of heavy and persistent rainfall, the City of West Kelowna may have to temporarily close some fields again to prevent turf damage, said the news release.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. first responders to get better mental health support
Next story
B.C. mom calls on doctors to let parents help their addicted kids

Just Posted

What’s new on the Kelowna foodie scene

Diners are opening, restaurants are renovating and businesses are expanding

Wanted man nabbed in Kelowna

John Aronson is now in police custody

Kelowna park washrooms and facilities to open

With the spring weather, the city will be opening public washrooms April 14

Oceola Road roundabout delayed

The roundabout has been delayed until 2020

Volunteers free Rutland streets of garbage

April is Community Clean-Up Month

Kelowna firefighter training helps save lives

A master instructor had firefighters performing various scenarios Tuesday

B.C. police officers disciplined following harassment complaint

Investigation looked at repored workplace and sexual harassment in one of Delta’s patrol platoons

B.C. mom calls on doctors to let parents help their addicted kids

Report that says parents are overlooked in treating substance abuse reflects mother’s experience

B.C. professor jailed in Slovakia

David Scheffel is in jail in Slovakia facing charges of child pornography, sexual violence and arms trafficking

B.C. movie producer at the helm of upcoming film An Ordinary Man

Rick Dugdale and Enderby Entertainment make big moves in Hollywood

Dayna Brons, trainer for Humboldt Broncos, dies in hospital

Her death brings the total number of dead to 16

COLUMN: Stanley Cup first-round playoff predictions

A glance at the first-round matchups in the NHL playoffs

Community invited to help Keep Kal Lake Blue

Coldstream Creek cleanup takes place Saturday

Suspicious fires destroy Lumby home

Police and fire crews called to the same home twice in four hours

Most Read