The Pihl Law Paddle For Prevention fundraiser to aid BrainTrust Canada will run Aug. 11 at Rotary Beach Park in Kelowna. (BrainTrust Canada files)

Kelowna paddle board event to raise cash for brain injuries

Fifth annual Pihl Law Paddle for Prevention for BrainTrust comes to lake this August

BrainTrust Canada is hosting its fifth annual Pihl Law Paddle Prevention in August to raise funds for brain injury education and services in the Okanagan.

In the past four years, this popular stand-up paddleboard event raised over $170,000 and this year, more than $28,000 has already been raised of the $50,000 goal.

Brain injury is a silent epidemic and the incidence of an acquired brain injury outnumbers breast cancer, spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis and HIV/AIDS combined. BrainTrust says there are 60 new cases of brain injury in British Columbia every day.

“We want to see people with brain injury and their loved ones get the recognition and resources they deserve,” the website reads.

So far, 60 participants and 22 teams have registered for the Aug. 11 event, with Team Wine Not leading the pack for fundraising with more than $850.

The event kicks off at 8 a.m. on the Sunday at Rotary Beach, and paddleboarders will be competing for the top prize: the coveted Gold Paddle.

“Whether you have a grudge match to settle or you’re a first-time participant, the festivities are guaranteed to be memorable,” the website reads.

Those interested in registering can sign up here.

Kelowna paddle board event to raise cash for brain injuries

