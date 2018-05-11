Kelowna outdoor store donates to Okanagan Rail Trail

MEC donates $45,000 and plans an public party outside its store Saturday

Vernon residents Dianne and Keith Hustler enjoy a walk on a section of the Okanagan Rail Trail McCarthy Road in Lake Country.—Image: Carli Berry/Capital News

Mountain Equipment Co-op in Kelowna has donated $45,000 toward completion of the Okanagan Rail Trail. And it plans to hold a public party this weekend to celebrate.

On Saturday, the outdoor outfitter will hold its event from noon to 4 p.m. outside its store in Spall Plaza.

In addition to music, a food truck and free clinics to get people ready for rail trail adventures led by MEC, Okanagan Rail Trail engineers will explain the process of building the trail and the next steps toward its completion.

Those in attendance will be able to play what is described as a passport game, collecting stamps from local community groups to present at the event, such as Keen, Adaptive Adventures and the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society and be entered to win prizes throughout the day.

A draw for for the winner of the passport journey will be made at 3:45 p.m.

Donations will also be collected for future trail development at the party.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.