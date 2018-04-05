Carli Berry/Capital News Parker Drobot and Ethan Guillot squeeze lemons for lemonade at the first downtown farmers market last year on Bernard Avenue.

Kelowna outdoor market set to begin

The Kelowna Farmer’s and Crafter’s Market starts April 7

Fill your basket with local fruit and vegetables Saturday for the annual outdoor Kelowna Farmer’s and Crafter’s Market.

The market is back at its location on Dilworth Drive, April 7.

“We want to spruce it up a bit more this year, we want to make it really family oriented,” said market coordinator Frances Callaghan.

The market will continue every Wednesday and Saturday until Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year, the outdoor market has added an artisan’s festival April 28.

“We want to let the people know the artisans we have, the sewers, the jewellers and put a little fashion show on,” said Callaghan. “Usually it’s the farmers we showcase… but the artisans are a big part of our market.”

More than 100 vendors are lined up for Saturday’s kickoff. Balloons, face painters and live music will be on site. To compare, the indoor market, which operates through the winter months, has about 50 vendors.

“We’re trying to make it very festive,” said Callaghan.

A family day will be held August 18. “It’s not just a place to come shop, it’s a place to come enjoy, to bring family and friends,” she said.

The Downtown farmer’s market start date has yet to be decided.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: 3-year wait for probe into police-involved fatal shooting ‘unacceptable’: B.C. RCMP
Next story
Village Green official Funtastic host hotel

Just Posted

Kelowna outdoor market set to begin

The Kelowna Farmer’s and Crafter’s Market starts April 7

Fundraiser for Kelowna family who lost everything to fire

A fundraiser has been organized for the family that lost its home in a Tuesday night fire.

Village Green official Funtastic host hotel

Funtastic officials announced the Village Green Hotel as official host hotel of the annual festival

Central Okanagan trustees grapple with budget cuts

Proposed spending requires $2,283,156 reduction

Kelowna welcomes home Olympians

Gold medalist Kelsey Serwa and snowboard cross racer Tess Critchlow feted in Stuart Park

Update: Kelowna resident escapes fire with her passport and slippers

Fire investigator Paul Johnson spoke about the home that was destroyed Tuesday

B.C. sex assault victim was ‘too scared to move,’ can’t ID attacker

Victim says attacker punched her in the face when she tried to look at him

Daughter of poisoned ex-Russian spy says she’s recovering

Britain has blamed Russia for the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal

BCHL Today: Trail depth steps up as Smoke Eaters avoid elimination

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Growth continues for Special Hockey Tournament

Children, young adults with autism and other disabilities play in annual tourney in Kelowna

YouTube shooter’s bizarre videos key to suspected motive

The woman opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in California, wounding three people before taking her own life

John Fogerty returns to the South Okanagan

John Fogerty, hailed as one of the most influential musicians in rock history, will play at the SOEC

Baloney Meter: Are feds crossing $1-trillion mark on market debt for first time?

The Opposition Conservatives have opened up a new line of attack on the Liberals in recent days

Vancouver Island group cancels annual rabbit show because of deadly virus

A disease that is deadly to rabbits has prompted the Vancouver Island Rabbit Breeders Association to cancel its annual show

Most Read